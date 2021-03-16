BlueAndGold - PODCAST: Impact Of Recent Notre Dame Football Commitments & More

BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel and Mike Singer gather to discuss the impact of Notre Dame’s two most recent commitments in the 2022 class, briefly discuss Mike’s trip to see running back commit Jadarian Price last week and close with previewing the upcoming decision from four-star linebacker Joshua Burnham on Wednesday.

