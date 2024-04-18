The Blue-Gold Game kicks off Saturday in Notre Dame Stadium (1 p.m. EDT on Peacock). It will be our last chance to learn about next season’s Notre Dame football team this spring. The Irish will be entertaining a number of recruits in the 2025 and 2026 classes. They’ll be sharing campus this weekend with returning former football players as a part of Legacy Weekend.

Hunter Bivin, Notre Dame’s assistant athletics director for alumni relations and a former Irish offensive lineman (2013-17), played a big role in making Legacy Weekend come to fruition under head coach Marcus Freeman. That's why Eric Hansen and Tyler James invited Bivin to join this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

Bivin discussed the evolution of Legacy Weekend, the value of getting former players on campus, who's expected this weekend, his Blue-Gold Game and spring practice experiences, the difficulty of judging offensive line progress Saturday, what it's been like to see his brother on ND's staff, the return of offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, his relationship with Harry Hiestand and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (24:08).

