PODCAST: How much has the Notre Dame football offensive line improved?
Notre Dame's offensive line has struggled in 2021.
It was a bit better against Purdue than it was against Florida State and Toledo, but mistakes were still made — including a sack for a loss of nine yards on the first play of the game.
BlueandGold.com's Tyler Horka joined Darin Pritchett of WSBT Radio on Monday morning to discuss Notre Dame's offensive line, the Fighting Irish linebackers and more. Listen below.
----
• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.