PODCAST: How good can the Notre Dame football defense be going forward?

It's one month into the 2021 college football season, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish still have an unblemished record.

It hasn't been easy for head coach Brian Kelly in his 12th year at the helm in South Bend, but his team just keeps winning. BlueandGold.com’s Tyler Horka joined Darin Pritchett of WSBT Sports Radio to recap Notre Dame’s 41-13 win over Wisconsin.

