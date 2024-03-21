Advertisement
Podcast: Hannah Hidalgo on spectacular freshman season, influences in game

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo, right, celebrates with forwards Kylee Watson, center, and Maddy Westbeld during a win over Virginia Tech in February.
Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo, right, celebrates with forwards Kylee Watson, center, and Maddy Westbeld during a win over Virginia Tech in February. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Inside ND Sports
Staff

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament tips off this week, and the two-seeded Irish (26-6) will start their run Saturday with a home game against Kent State (21-10). Before the tournament begins, Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo became the first freshman in program history to be named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press.

And Thursday, in a much less prestigious honor, she became the first Notre Dame basketball player to appear on the Inside ND Sports podcast.

Hidalgo joined Eric Hansen and Tyler James to discuss her All-America honor, how a loss to NC State ignited ND's late season run, what she's learned from injured junior guard Olivia Miles, where Hildago's defensive tenacity comes from, the influence of her parents, how she withstands hitting the court so much, her mindset going into the NCAA Tournament, why she's able to succeed at her size and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (11:41).

The podcast can be listened to above via SoundCloud or on your preferred podcast platform including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean and Pocket Casts.

