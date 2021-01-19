BlueAndGold - PODCAST: First Impressions Of Marcus Freeman As A Recruiter

PODCAST: First Impressions Of Marcus Freeman As A Recruiter
Patrick Engel and Mike Singer are back with a fresh episode of Pod Like A Champion, the BlueandGold.com recruiting podcast.
The guys discuss the Fighting Irish landing a big commitment from St. Louis John Burroughs class of 2022 defensive end Tyson Ford, the impact new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman is already having on the recruiting front and more
You can listen to the embedded episode below or find us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever else you listen to your podcasts.
If you’d rather watch the podcast, click play in the YouTube video below. Like the video and subscribe to us on YouTube for more content.
