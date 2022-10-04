The bye week is over. Notre Dame’s trip to Las Vegas is almost here, but we still can’t figure out how much stock to put into Notre Dame’s win at North Carolina.

So before we completely turn our attention to Saturday’s Shamrock Series game against BYU, Tyler James and Eric Hansen wanted to talk about the Tar Heels and some of Notre Dame’s future opponents in the ACC on this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

Eric Mac Lain, college football analyst for the ACC Network and ESPN and a former Clemson offensive lineman and captain, was the right man for the job. He discussed ND's win over UNC, how bad the Tar Heels are on defense, how good quarterback Drake Maye is already, whether Syracuse's hot start is real, what's going on with Boston College and quarterback Phil Jurkovec, making in-season improvements on the offensive line, sizing up Clemson's strengths and weaknesses and more.

Then James and Hansen answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (30:59).

