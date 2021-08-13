PODCAST: Early Takeaways From Notre Dame Fall Camp
On Friday, Aug. 13, BlueandGold.com's Tyler Horka chatted with Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM to discuss Notre Dame’s first six fall camp practices and takeaways from Thursday's session, which was open to media.
You can listen to the show in the embedded player below.
