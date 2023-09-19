Notre Dame football beat Central Michigan 41-17 on Saturday in less than stellar fashion, but the attention has turned quickly to Saturday’s top-10 showdown between No. 9 ND (4-0) and No. 6 Ohio State (3-0).

To preview the anticipated game, Eric Hansen and Tyler James asked longtime Ohio State beat writer and columnist Doug Lesmerises to join this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

Lesmerises, who hosts the Kings of Columbus show on THE Podcast YouTube channel and podcast feeds, discussed if this year's Notre Dame-OSU game feels bigger than last year, the defensive improvement for OSU since losing to Michigan, OSU's pass rush, what the Buckeyes have on offense with their running game, QB Kyle McCord and big-play receivers, what's happened with former ND wide receiver Lorenzo Styles, the perception of head coach Ryan Day and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (29:51).

