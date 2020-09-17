BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer discusses his road travels, particularly his trip to New Jersey this week to check out 2022 Notre Dame quarterback target Steven Angeli, with host Patrick Engel.

Indianapolis North Central athlete Theran Johnson, who landed an offer from the Irish on Tuesday night, and Athens (Ga.) Academy wide receiver Deion Colzie, a longtime Notre Dame target, are also topics of discussion for the guys, among other recruiting-related tangents from the BlueandGold.com staffers, in the latest episode of Pod Like A Champion!

You can listen to the podcast HERE or find us wherever you get your podcasts.