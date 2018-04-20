Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
The BGI recruiting staff discusses the commitment of Rivals100 offensive lineman John Olmstead and what it means for Notre Dame.
The show includes background on Olmstead's recruitment from recruiting reporter Corey Bodden, plus a look at what Olmstead can do on the field and where Notre Dame goes next at the position with football analyst Bryan Driskell.
