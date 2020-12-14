PODCAST: Discussing Clark Lea's Exit And Possible Replacement
Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea has been named the head coach at Vanderbilt, his alma mater. He will, though, continue to coach the Irish's defense for the duration of its postseason run.
Do the Irish promote from within or look outside the program for his successor? Who are some logical candidates? BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel and Lou Somogyi discuss the news and where Notre Dame goes from here.
You can listen to the podcast in the embedded player below or find us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts.