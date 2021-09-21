 PODCAST: Details on Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting weekend
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-21 08:28:07 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Details on Notre Dame football recruiting weekend

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer joined Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM. The guys discussed Notre Dame’s lone official visitor from the weekend, an elite quarterback recruit who made a surprise visit to South Bend and more.

Give a listen to the interview below.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON THE LOU SOMOGYI BOARD!

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}