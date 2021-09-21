PODCAST: Details on Notre Dame football recruiting weekend
On Tuesday, Sept. 21, BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer joined Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM. The guys discussed Notre Dame’s lone official visitor from the weekend, an elite quarterback recruit who made a surprise visit to South Bend and more.
Give a listen to the interview below.
