Conference realignment has once again shaken up college football with the Pac-12 being picked apart by the Big Ten and Big 12. The latest moves have spawned all sorts of questions about the future of the sport and its playoff system, the impact on non-revenue sports and if anyone is actually looking out for the athletes.

To discuss this ever-changing NCAA landscape, Eric Hansen and Tyler James invited Dennis Dodd, national college football writer for CBS Sports, back onto the podcast.

Dodd discussed the new departures from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten and Big 12, what comes next for the ACC, how the Pac-12 managed to crumble, the expectations for Notre Dame's media rights deal, if the Big Ten and SEC are going to have too much power in college football, how other sports could revert back to regional conferences, the most intriguing game on ND's 2023 schedule and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (21:57).

