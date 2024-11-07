Podcast: Dennis Dodd on Notre Dame's place in College Football Playoff race

Notre Dame football is coming off a bye and has an easier than anticipated November ahead of it. The Irish (7-1) landed at No. 10 in the first ranking from the College Football Playoff committee, so there’s plenty at stake in the weeks ahead.

To discuss Notre Dame’s season, the College Football Playoff picture and more, Eric Hansen and Tyler James reached out to Dennis Dodd, national college football writer for CBS Sports, for this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

Dodd discussed Notre Dame's seeding, how each CFP committee evolves, what we learn with the weekly updates, what has happened to Florida State and USC this season, if steep declines are more likely to happen in the transfer portal era, if Penn State is any good, which team may be a sleeper in the CFP, what major news may be next for college football and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from X/Twitter and The Insider Lounge (29:07).

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS