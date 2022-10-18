Podcast: Dennis Dodd on Marcus Freeman's shaky start as ND head coach
Things are getting dreary in South Bend and not just because of the snow in the forecast. Notre Dame slipped back into fraudulent mode Saturday in an unexpected, 16-14 loss to Stanford.
The answers to Notre Dame’s issues that seemed to be established in previous weeks are questions once again. Now the Irish are staring at a tough road to finish the season above .500.
While Notre Dame’s season has been pretty hard to watch, it’s unfolded while the rest of the college football landscape has been pretty interesting with its fair share of surprises and disappointments. That's why Tyler James and Eric Hansen reached out to to Dennis Dodd, national college football writer for CBS Sports, to bring a national perspective on this week’s Inside ND Sports podcast.
Dodd shared his perspective on Notre Dame's 3-3 start, what we can learn about head coach Marcus Freeman in his first season, what signs should indicate improvement, how other first-time head coaches found success, if ND should look into adding more experienced analysts on staff, how Brian Kelly would be doing with this team, what teams in college football have been more disappointing and more.
Then James and Hansen answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (31:45).
Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports
