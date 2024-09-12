Notre Dame football is picking up the pieces from a shocking 16-14 loss to Northern Illinois. The No. 18 Irish (1-1) will have to turn things around in time for Saturday’s road game at Purdue (3:30 p.m. EDT on CBS).

Former Notre Dame quarterback Dayne Crist (2008-11) knows a little bit about playing in Ross-Ade Stadium, where he helped lead the Irish to a 24-21 victory in 2009, so he joined this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

Crist discussed how quarterback Riley Leonard can bounce back from a rough start to the season, what it's like on campus after a loss like last weekend's, how difficult it is to switch offensive systems, his role in the 2009 win at Purdue, returning to play following injuries, what he's seen from ND's receivers, his confidence in head coach Marcus Freeman and more.

Then Eric Hansen and Tyler James answered questions from X/Twitter and The Insider Lounge (27:09).

