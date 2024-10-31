Podcast: Dalton Wasserman on Notre Dame's improvement since NIU loss

in other news
Snap Counts: Here's who played for Notre Dame football against Navy
Here is the breakdown of snap counts for the Notre Dame football team in its 51-14 win over Navy.
Notre Dame makes significant headway in the polls ahead of bye week
Irish climb to No. 9 in the coaches poll and No. 8 in the AP rankings after their 51-14 romp over Navy on Saturday.
Postgame Takeaways: Notre Dame outshines Navy in Top 25 matchup
Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss the biggest takeaways from No. 12 Notre Dame's 51-14 win over No. 24 Navy
Notre Dame football passes easy Navy test by pouncing on mistakes
Navy committed six turnovers and the Irish made Midshipmen pay a hefty price
The beauty of Notre Dame's smothering of Navy is its unfinished business
No. 12 Irish more determined than ever to push for ah even higher ceiling after romping past Navy, 51-14.
No. 8 Notre Dame football in the middle of its second off week following an impressive 51-14 victory over then-No. 24 Navy on Saturday. That’s given Eric Hansen and Tyler James extra time to for deep dives on Notre Dame football this week.
And when they think of college football deep dives, they think of Pro Football Focus. So they reached out to Pro Football Focus college football analyst Dalton Wasserman to share some knowledge on this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.
Wasserman discussed Notre Dame's season to date, what PFF's grades say about quarterback Riley Leonard's pro potential, how good running back Jeremiyah Love has been for ND, how PFF ensures for consistency in grading, what Anthony Treash can provide for Notre Dame's staff, why defensive tackles Rylie Mills and Howard Cross III have lower grades this season, safety Xavier Watts' NFL Draft stock, how to understanding PFF grades better, if Notre Dame is a College Football Playoff team, the biggest misconception about PFF and more.
Then Hansen and James answered questions from X/Twitter and The Insider Lounge (29:44).
The podcast can be listened to above via SoundCloud or on your preferred podcast platform including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean, Pocket Casts and YouTube.
