Podcast: Dalton Wasserman on Notre Dame's improvement since NIU loss

No. 8 Notre Dame football in the middle of its second off week following an impressive 51-14 victory over then-No. 24 Navy on Saturday. That’s given Eric Hansen and Tyler James extra time to for deep dives on Notre Dame football this week.

And when they think of college football deep dives, they think of Pro Football Focus. So they reached out to Pro Football Focus college football analyst Dalton Wasserman to share some knowledge on this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

Wasserman discussed Notre Dame's season to date, what PFF's grades say about quarterback Riley Leonard's pro potential, how good running back Jeremiyah Love has been for ND, how PFF ensures for consistency in grading, what Anthony Treash can provide for Notre Dame's staff, why defensive tackles Rylie Mills and Howard Cross III have lower grades this season, safety Xavier Watts' NFL Draft stock, how to understanding PFF grades better, if Notre Dame is a College Football Playoff team, the biggest misconception about PFF and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from X/Twitter and The Insider Lounge (29:44).

