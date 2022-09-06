Notre Dame couldn’t pull off the upset at Ohio State on Saturday. The Irish showed they belonged in a tough 24-10 loss, but the Buckeyes imposed their will late.

Perhaps a third time will be the charm for Marcus Freeman, who’s still looking for his first win as Notre Dame’s head coach. There’s a good chance that will happen Saturday in Notre Dame Stadium when the Irish host Marshall (2:30 p.m. EDT on NBC).

NBC Sports host and reporter Corey Robinson, a former Notre Dame wide receiver, joined the Inside ND Sports podcast Tuesday to discuss his biggest takeaways from the Irish loss to Ohio State, ND's offensive game plan, the lack of wide receiver impact, expectations for quarterback Tyler Buchner, Freeman's impact, emerging as a freshman wide receiver and more.

Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen answer questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (30:33).

