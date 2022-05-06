Podcast: Chris Zorich on how Marcus Freeman has embraced Notre Dame

Only two Notre Dame players — safety Kyle Hamilton and running back Kyren Williams — were selected in last week’s NFL Draft, which marked the fewest since 2017. That spoke to Notre Dame’s need to keep increasing the talent level in its program, which head coach Marcus Freeman has been doing on the recruiting trail.

The Irish still have plenty of momentum and should continue to add commitments this month as Freeman continues to put his finger prints on the program. Head coaches aren’t allowed on the recruiting trail during the spring evaluation period, so he has a little bit of extra time on his hands. And he used that time recently to join former Notre Dame star Chris Zorich on The Zorich Podcast.

Tyler James and Eric Hansen don’t exactly need an excuse to invite Zorich onto the Inside ND Sports podcast, but that seemed like as good of a reason as any.

The College Football Hall of Famer discussed what he's learned about Freeman from conversations with him, the leadership Freeman has shown, Freeman's emphasis on recruiting, Notre Dame's ability to compete in the NIL market, spending time on campus for Legacy Weekend, if he ever considered coaching, what he's learned hosting The Zorich Podcast and more.

Then James and Hansen answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (35:13).