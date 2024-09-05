Notre Dame football made a statement in College Station, Texas, with a 23-13 win at Texas A&M last weekend. Now the No. 5 Irish (1-0) will look to avoid a slip up against a Northern Illinois team coming to town for ND’s home opener on Saturday (3:30 p.m. EDT on NBC).

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman heard from Jim Tressel, his former coach at Ohio State, this week. So Eric Hansen and Tyler James wanted to hear from a former head coach on this week's Inside ND Sports podcast, too.

Former ND head coach Charlie Weis Sr. (2005-09) discusses the keys to keeping players locked in for a home opener, evaluating quarterbacks on potential, the value of seeing a transfer quarterback handle a new situation, if he would have enjoyed coaching in the current college football climate, how he watches a game, his connection to defensive coordinator Al Golden, his relationship with Freeman, how much ND's offensive line can improve, his weight loss journey, his continued ties to South Bend and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from X/Twitter and The Insider Lounge (25:39).

