Notre Dame football is back from Dublin, Ireland, with a season-opening win over Navy in which graduate transfer quarterback Sam Hartman threw for four touchdowns. He became just the third Notre Dame quarterback to throw four touchdown passes in his debut joining Ron Powlus and Jack Coan.

Before Eric Hansen and Tyler James turn their attention to this weekend’s Tennessee State game, they wanted to discuss Hartman and his performance further. So they invited Chad Grier, who coached Hartman at two high schools, back onto the Inside ND Sports podcast.

Grier discussed what it was like to see Hartman playing for the Irish, what's next for the Wake Forest graduate transfer to prove, Hartman's love for the game, becoming an ND captain, his high school experience, the transition to playing under center more, Hartman's resourceful mother and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (18:17).

