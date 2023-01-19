Four of Notre Dame’s transfer portal additions and 12 members of Notre Dame’s 2023 recruiting class arrived on campus for the start of the spring semester this week. That includes former Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman, who remains the biggest story of the offseason for Notre Dame.

For more insight on the ACC’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns, Eric Hansen and Tyler James reached out to Chad Grier, Hartman’s former high school coach. Grier is currently the head coach at Providence Day School in Charlotte, N.C., where he’s won state championships the past two seasons.

Grier discussed Hartman's decision to transfer to Notre Dame rather than enter the NFL Draft, what the Irish are getting in Hartman, what he can get out of the Irish, how he'll adjust to ND's spotlight, how Hartman developed into an elite quarterback, why he was underrated in high school, why Hartman wears No. 10 and more.

Then James and Hansen answer questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (24:59).

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS