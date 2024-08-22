PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LTVZRN0JWWFhMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUtNVlE3QlZYWEwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Podcast: Carter Karels on Texas A&M strengths, concerns heading into season

Reuben Fatheree II, left, is one of the question marks on Texas A&M's offensive line. (Jerome Miron-USA Today Sports)
We’re almost a week away from Notre Dame football opening the 2024 season at Texas A&M. And as we’ve gotten closer to the game, more folks are asking Eric Hansen and Tyler James questions about the Aggies. So rather than do their own research, they thought Carter Karels of GigEm247, their former coworker at the South Bend Tribune, could serve as a Texas A&M expert.

Karels discussed the biggest preseason developments for the Aggies, the fit of quarterback Conner Weigman with offensive coordinator Collin Klein, if A&M has enough running back talent without Rueben Owens, how good A&M's defense is, the biggest question mark on offense for the Aggies, special teams concerns, Kyle Field's atmosphere, how quickly head coach Mike Elko can get things turned around and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (24:29).

The podcast can be listened to above via SoundCloud or on your preferred podcast platform including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean and Pocket Casts.

