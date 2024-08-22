We’re almost a week away from Notre Dame football opening the 2024 season at Texas A&M. And as we’ve gotten closer to the game, more folks are asking Eric Hansen and Tyler James questions about the Aggies. So rather than do their own research, they thought Carter Karels of GigEm247, their former coworker at the South Bend Tribune, could serve as a Texas A&M expert.

Karels discussed the biggest preseason developments for the Aggies, the fit of quarterback Conner Weigman with offensive coordinator Collin Klein, if A&M has enough running back talent without Rueben Owens, how good A&M's defense is, the biggest question mark on offense for the Aggies, special teams concerns, Kyle Field's atmosphere, how quickly head coach Mike Elko can get things turned around and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (24:29).

