PODCAST: Breaking Down Tony Sanders' Commitment, Analyzing COVID-19 Impact
BlueandGold.com beat writer Patrick Engel makes his podcast debut. He and senior editor Lou Somogyi discuss the addition of Tony Sanders to the men's basketball team, the fallout from having no spring practice and spring evaluation recruiting period, and the NCAA's decision to give spring athletes another year of eligibility.
