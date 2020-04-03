News More News
PODCAST: Breaking Down Tony Sanders' Commitment, Analyzing COVID-19 Impact

Mike Brey and Notre Dame added a third commitment in the 2020 class in Tony Sanders (Associated Press).
Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
BlueandGold.com beat writer Patrick Engel makes his podcast debut. He and senior editor Lou Somogyi discuss the addition of Tony Sanders to the men's basketball team, the fallout from having no spring practice and spring evaluation recruiting period, and the NCAA's decision to give spring athletes another year of eligibility.

Talk about it inside Rockne's Roundtable

