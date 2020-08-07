PODCAST: Breaking Down Notre Dame’s 2020 Schedule
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer and Patrick Engel discuss the Fighting Irish’s new schedule for the 2020 season. They talk about the matchup with Clemson, potential trap games, the ACC championship and more!
You can CLICK HERE to listen to this podcast or find us wherever you listen to your podcasts.
If you’d rather watch the podcast, click play in the YouTube video below. Please consider liking the video and subscribing to us on YouTube for more content!
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.