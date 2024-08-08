Notre Dame football’s preseason camp is in its second week, and the Irish haven’t had the best injury luck. Starting left tackle Charles Jagusah was lost for the season with a torn pec, which will only make quarterback Riley Leonard’s job more difficult during the season opener at Texas A&M.

This week's Inside ND Sports podcast guest knows plenty about playing quarterback in difficult circumstances. Eric Hansen and Tyler James welcomed back Brandon Wimbush, a former Notre Dame starting quarterback in 2017 and 2018. Wimbush has been invested in the NIL space since his playing career ended, which has included co-founding MOGL, a platform for athletes to connect with advertisers.

Wimbush discussed his expectations for Leonard, how Wimbush's legs helped the Irish against tough defenses, protecting mobile quarterbacks, what Mike Denbrock brings as offensive coordinator, how to handle the transition as a transfer QB, what he's learned in the NIL space, how the latest rulings will impact NIL, if he would transfer out of ND again, how his ND education has impacted him and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (23:24).

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS