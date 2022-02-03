Podcast: Brandon Wimbush, Ayden Syal on ND coaching changes and NIL trends

Notre Dame football continues to inch closer to completing its 2022 coaching staff under head coach Marcus Freeman. The latest unofficial hirings have come with the Irish selecting running backs coach Deland McCullough and tight ends coach Gerad Parker. When Notre Dame identifies its new defensive coordinator, the staff will include seven new assistant coaches.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush knows a bit about coaching staff turnover. He was a member of the Irish following the 2016 season when head coach Brian Kelly brought in six new assistant coaches.

On the latest episode of the "Inside ND Sports" podcast, Wimbush shared his thoughts on what its like to play for a coaching staff in transition, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees' evolution of the offense, the promotion of Freeman and return of offensive line coach Harry Hiestand.

Then Wimbush and Ayden Syal, co-founders of MOGL, discussed the trends in NIL, how athletes and schools are taking advantage of it and what they've learned through their MOGL platform.

Finally, Tyler James and Eric Hansen answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge message board (24:50).