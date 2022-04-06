Podcast: Bobby Brown on Notre Dame's wide receiver dilemma
Notre Dame’s wide receiver depth chart took another blow last week when Joe Wilkins Jr. was sidelined with a Lisfranc fracture in his foot. The Irish are down to five healthy scholarship receivers in spring football.
With wide receivers in mind, Tyler James and Eric Hansen invited former Notre Dame wide receiver Bobby Brown (1996-99) to join this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.
Brown, host of Ball Hog Sports Talk, discussed the lack of healthy Irish receivers this spring, how it may impact ND now and in the future, developing chemistry with a quarterback, Kevin Austin Jr.'s pro prospects, the start of the Marcus Freeman Era, ND playing against Tennessee State in 2023 and more.
Then James and Hansen answer questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge message board (30:59).
The podcast can be listened to above via SoundCloud or on your preferred podcast platform including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean and Pocket Casts.
