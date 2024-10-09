Podcast: Bob Morton on Notre Dame's offensive line priorities

An important three-game stretch awaits Notre Dame football following its first idle week on the schedule. October might be a more difficult challenge than previously anticipated, but the first game for the Irish this weekend should be their easiest of the month.

To help them look at Saturday’s matchup with Stanford (3:30 p.m. EDT on NBC) and get a sense for where this season may be heading, Eric Hansen and Tyler James invited former Notre Dame offensive lineman Bob Morton (2002-06) back onto the Inside ND Sports podcast. Morton also cohosts "Into the eNDzone" on YouTube, a postgame reaction show following Notre Dame road games this season.

On this week’s podcast, Morton discussed his experience watching Notre Dame this season, the priorities for ND’s offensive line during the bye week, if offensive tackles Aamil Wagner and Anthonie Knapp’s physical limitations are hindering them in pass protection, what should happen when right guard Billy Schrauth returns, if Knapp should stay at left tackle the season, how Pat Coogan has performed at center, what’s plaguing ND’s run defense, what mattered most about ND’s win over Louisville, how confident Morton is in quarterback Riley Leonard’s continued improvement, if this team can make the College Football Playoff and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from X/Twitter and The Insider Lounge (30:01).

