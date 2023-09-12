Notre Dame football returned from an electric 45-24 victory at NC State that had its share of big plays and uncomfortable moments for the No. 9 Irish (3-0). Notre Dame should have an easier time Saturday hosting Central Michigan (2:30 p.m. EDT on Peacock), but there’s important progress to be made heading into the following weekend’s big game against No. 6 Ohio State.

A quarter of the way into the regular season, Eric Hansen and Tyler James wanted to take a temperature check on Notre Dame’s offensive line, so they invited Bob Morton, a former Notre Dame offensive lineman (2002-06), back onto the Inside ND Sports podcast.

Morton discussed his grade for the Irish offensive line through three games, the downside of potential personnel switches on the line, how much time the line should be allow to iron out its issues, how quarterback Sam Hartman compares to Jimmy Clausen and Brady Quinn, the advantage of an unbalanced line, what he's liked about offensive coordinator Gerad Parker, ND's defensive pass rush, his confidence going into the Ohio State game and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (22:40).

