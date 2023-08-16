With 10 days left until Notre Dame and Navy meet in Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, the Inside ND Sports crew has started to turn its attention to the Midshipmen on Wednesday.

To get a better understanding of this year's Navy football team, Eric Hansen and Tyler James invited Bill Wagner, the Navy athletics beat writer for Capital Gazette, to join them on this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

Wagner discussed Navy's head coach transition from Ken Niumatalolo to Brian Newberry, which quarterbacks are likely to play against Notre Dame, how coordinator Grant Chestnut has tweaked the offense, who is expected to be playmakers on Navy's defense, Navy's future with conference realignment and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (16:44).

