PODCAST: Assessing Notre Dame’s offensive struggles, Purdue predictions

The guys discuss Notre Dame's struggles along the offensive line, whether or not there's a quarterback controversy, play a game of rapid fire questions and predict the Irish vs. Purdue matchup.

BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel , Tyler Horka and Mike Singer are back with a fresh episode of The Irish Huddle.

Embed content not available

