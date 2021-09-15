PODCAST: Assessing Notre Dame’s offensive struggles, Purdue predictions
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel, Tyler Horka and Mike Singer are back with a fresh episode of The Irish Huddle.
The guys discuss Notre Dame's struggles along the offensive line, whether or not there's a quarterback controversy, play a game of rapid fire questions and predict the Irish vs. Purdue matchup.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.