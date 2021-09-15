 PODCAST: Assessing Notre Dame football’s offensive struggles, Purdue predictions
PODCAST: Assessing Notre Dame’s offensive struggles, Purdue predictions

BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel, Tyler Horka and Mike Singer are back with a fresh episode of The Irish Huddle.

The guys discuss Notre Dame's struggles along the offensive line, whether or not there's a quarterback controversy, play a game of rapid fire questions and predict the Irish vs. Purdue matchup.

