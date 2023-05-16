Notre Dame dipped back into the transfer portal last week and received a commitment from former Rhode Island cornerback Antonio Carter II. The Irish targeted Carter as a safety, nickelback and dime option for their secondary and beat out the likes of Florida, LSU, Wisconsin and Ole Miss in his portal recruitment.

Carter joined this week's Inside ND Sports podcast to discuss finding a fit at Notre Dame, the difficulty of informing LSU and Florida of his decision, who helped guide him through the transfer process, his future role in ND's defense, why he decided to enter the portal in the first place, the interest he received from so many programs, what role NIL played in his process and more.

Then Eric Hansen and Tyler James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (20:02).

