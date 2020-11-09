 PODCAST: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Beats No. 1 Clemson For An All-Timer Of A Win
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-09 15:09:31 -0600') }} football Edit

PODCAST: An All-Timer Of A Win

Notre Dame Fighting Irish versus Clemson Tigers on Nov. 7, 2020
Notre Dame's defense held Clemson to 34 rushing yards in a 47-40 double-overtime win. (ACC)
Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Notre Dame defeated Clemson Saturday night in a 47-40 double-overtime classic, toppling No. 1 for the first time in 27 years. BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel and Lou Somogyi discuss the win and the many themes and takeaways from it, as well as its lasting impact.

You can listen to the embedded podcast episode below or find us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.


{{ article.author_name }}