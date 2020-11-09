Notre Dame defeated Clemson Saturday night in a 47-40 double-overtime classic, toppling No. 1 for the first time in 27 years. BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel and Lou Somogyi discuss the win and the many themes and takeaways from it, as well as its lasting impact.

You can listen to the embedded podcast episode below or find us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.