Podcast: Adam Friedman on transfer portal trends, strongest position groups

Notre Dame football is in the College Football Playoff. The seventh-seeded Irish (11-1) will host 10th-seeded Indiana (11-1) on Friday, Dec. 20, in the very first game of the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame wrapped up its 2025 recruiting class last week, and this week marked the opening of the transfer portal entry window, which runs through Dec. 28.

To discuss the transfer portal landscape, Eric Hansen and Tyler James reached out to Rivals national transfer portal analyst Adam Friedman for this week’s Inside ND Sports podcast.

Friedman discussed how the first few days of the transfer portal window this year compares to last year, how playoff teams are handling the portal, if academic calendars are impacting portal movement, the strongest position groups in the portal, if Notre Dame's covert portal activity is a good strategy, if ND can continue to rely on mostly graduate transfers, how ND measures up in NIL commitment in the portal, if the Riley Leonard acquisition was worth if for ND, how ranking portal players has evolved, his thoughts on Notre Dame 2025 signees JaDon Blair, Blake Hebert, Will Black, Elijah Burress and Nolan James Jr., and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from X/Twitter and The Insider Lounge (29:47).

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS