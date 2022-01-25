Podcast: Adam Friedman on Notre Dame's 2022 recruits in final Rivals 250

The final Rivals 250 for the 2022 class was released Tuesday, and the Irish will host their first big junior day of the year Saturday. That’s why Tyler James and Eric Hansen wanted to spend the next episode of the "Inside ND Sports" podcast talking to Adam Friedman, Rivals rankings director and national recruiting analyst.

On the podcast Friedman discussed Notre Dame's 2022 class, where Irish signees landed in the final Rivals 250, which Notre Dame recruit he has the most confidence in, the process of ranking prospects, Notre Dame's potential in the 2023 class and more.

Then James and Hansen answered questions from The Insider Lounge and Twitter (27:07) including predictions on the defensive coordinator hire and the ideal 2023 class for the Irish.