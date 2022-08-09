Podcast: Aaron Taylor on Notre Dame's offensive line expectations

Notre Dame football opened preseason camp Friday and put on full pads for the first time Tuesday.

The position that’s expected to make the biggest leap on Notre Dame’s team this season is undoubtedly the offensive line. That's why Tyler James and Eric Hansen wanted to start their Inside ND Sports podcast coverage of preseason camp by inviting former Notre Dame All-America offensive lineman Aaron Taylor to join the show.

Taylor, a College Football Hall of Famer and CBS Sports analyst, joined the podcast to discuss his expectations for Notre Dame's offensive line this season, the move of Jarrett Patterson to guard and what that must mean about center Zeke Correll, what he's hearing about offensive tackle Blake Fisher, why offensive line coach Harry Hiestand is so good at development, the value of guard Josh Lugg's experience, what it was like witnessing former teammate Bryant Young go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, his mental health advocacy and more.

Then James and Hansen answer questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (28:42).