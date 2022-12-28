Gator Bowl week is finally here. In a few days, we'll take a break from Notre Dame recruiting and transfer portal talk to watch some actual Notre Dame football on Friday at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.

Former Notre Dame All-American and current CBS Sports analyst Aaron Taylor joined the Inside ND Sports podcast this week to help preview the Gator Bowl matchup with No. 19 South Carolina (8-4).

Taylor discussed No. 21 Notre Dame's clear advantage against the Gamecocks, how the Irish offensive line can respond to loaded boxes and defensive line movement, why the Irish weren't Joe Moore Award semifinalists, how Michigan has won it two years in a row, what Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman would mean to ND, how he would have treated NIL and the transfer portal as a player, the work he's doing to promote mental health and more.

Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (39:22).

