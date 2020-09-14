On the latest episode of The Irish Huddle, BlueandGold.com's Lou Somogyi and Patrick Engel discuss their takeaways from Notre Dame's 27-13 season-opener over Duke, from the offense's up-and-down

You can listen to the podcast here find us wherever you get your podcasts.

If you’d rather watch the podcast, click play in the YouTube video below. Like the video and subscribing to us on YouTube for more content.