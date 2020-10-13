PODCAST: A Conversation With Deion Colzie’s Mom, Yolanda Jackson
Yolanda Jackson, the mother of Notre Dame four-star wide receiver commit Deion Colzie, joins BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer and Patrick Engel Pod Like A Champion the show to discuss her son's recruitment and eventual re-commitment to Notre Dame.
Plus, Singer answers mailbag questions from fans.
You can listen to the embedded podcast episode below or find us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
If you’d rather watch the podcast, click play in the YouTube video below. Like the video and subscribe to us on YouTube for more content.
