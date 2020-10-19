PODCAST: A Closer-Than-Expected Win Over Louisville
Notre Dame had its annual out of nowhere white-knuckler, and once again, the Irish prevailed in an ugly game. Can Notre Dame feel confident writing it off as a blip, or is there a more concerning theme at play here? What is the worry level after another quiet week from the passing offense? BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel and Lou Somogyi discuss.
You can listen to the embedded podcast episode below or find us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
If you’d rather watch the podcast, click play in the YouTube video below. Like the video and subscribe to us on YouTube for more content.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.