Pod Like A Champion: Talking ND, Recruiting With Former LB Mike Goolsby

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer is joined by former Notre Dame linebacker and team captain Mike Goolsby (2000-2004) to discuss his time with the Fighting Irish and big ND tight end target Thomas Fidone, who trains with Goolsby.


