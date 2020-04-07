Pod Like A Champion: Notre Dame Football Recruiting News & Notes
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer is back with another solo podcast, discussing various news and notes surrounding Notre Dame football recruiting.
The topics include the Fighting Irish staff hoping to have a couple of big official visit weekends in June, a few recruits placing Notre Dame among their top schools and details on a couple of new FutureCast picks.
