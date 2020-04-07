News More News
Pod Like A Champion: Notre Dame Football Recruiting News & Notes

Elite running back Will Shipley hopes to see Notre Dame in June.
Elite running back Will Shipley hopes to see Notre Dame in June. (Rivals.com)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer is back with another solo podcast, discussing various news and notes surrounding Notre Dame football recruiting.

The topics include the Fighting Irish staff hoping to have a couple of big official visit weekends in June, a few recruits placing Notre Dame among their top schools and details on a couple of new FutureCast picks.

