Pod Like A Champion: Breaking Down Tyler Buchner With Adam Gorney

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney joins Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer on Pod Like A Champion to discuss Notre Dame quarterback commit Tyler Buchner, a pair of big time targets in California and the Irish's recruiting presence in The Golden State.

Can Tyler Buchner reach five-star status?
