Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney joins Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer on Pod Like A Champion to discuss Notre Dame quarterback commit Tyler Buchner , a pair of big time targets in California and the Irish's recruiting presence in The Golden State.

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.