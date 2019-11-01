News More News
Pod Like A Champion: Breaking Down Notre Dame QB Commit Drew Pyne

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Blue & Gold recruiting insider Mike Singer is joined by New Canaan Advertiser reporter Terry Dinan to break down Notre Dame 2020 quarterback commit Drew Pyne, and Singer discusses key prospects visiting for the Fighting Irish's matchup with Virginia Tech.

What is Notre Dame getting in 2020 quarterback Drew Pyne?
What is Notre Dame getting in 2020 quarterback Drew Pyne? (Rivals)

