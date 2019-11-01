Pod Like A Champion: Breaking Down Notre Dame QB Commit Drew Pyne
Blue & Gold recruiting insider Mike Singer is joined by New Canaan Advertiser reporter Terry Dinan to break down Notre Dame 2020 quarterback commit Drew Pyne, and Singer discusses key prospects visiting for the Fighting Irish's matchup with Virginia Tech.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.