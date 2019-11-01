Blue & Gold recruiting insider Mike Singer is joined by New Canaan Advertiser reporter Terry Dinan to break down Notre Dame 2020 quarterback commit Drew Pyne , and Singer discusses key prospects visiting for the Fighting Irish's matchup with Virginia Tech.

