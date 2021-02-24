BlueAndGold - Playing For Notre Dame Would Be ‘An Honor’ for WR Antonio Williams

Antonio Williams caught 51 passes for 837 yards and eight touchdowns to help lead Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork to a perfect 10-0 season capped off by a South Carolina class 5A state championship this past season.

Since his junior season ended in early December, Williams has received 17 new scholarship offers. Rivals bumped Williams to four-star status in the class of 2022 as well.

“It’s new to me, but it’s a blessing,” Williams said of his whirlwind of a recruitment. “I’m grateful to be recruited.”