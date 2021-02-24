 BlueAndGold - Playing For Notre Dame Would Be ‘An Honor’ for WR Antonio Williams
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-24 13:14:27 -0600') }} football

Playing For Notre Dame Would Be ‘An Honor’ for WR Antonio Williams

Mike Singer
Antonio Williams caught 51 passes for 837 yards and eight touchdowns to help lead Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork to a perfect 10-0 season capped off by a South Carolina class 5A state championship this past season.

Since his junior season ended in early December, Williams has received 17 new scholarship offers. Rivals bumped Williams to four-star status in the class of 2022 as well.

“It’s new to me, but it’s a blessing,” Williams said of his whirlwind of a recruitment. “I’m grateful to be recruited.”

The four-star pass catcher has seen his recruitment skyrocket in the past couple of months.
The four-star pass catcher has seen his recruitment skyrocket in the past couple of months.

Since Williams is fairly new to the recruiting process, getting to as many colleges for visits is important to him. The NCAA’s dead period doesn’t help that though, as any campus tour Williams would make from now until at least May 31 would be self-guided.

