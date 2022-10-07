The Shamrock Series has made its way to Las Vegas. In this year's edition, Notre Dame (2-2) and No. 16 BYU (4-1) will square off Saturday, at 7:30 p.m. ET, for the ninth time. The Irish enter this week's matchup at Allegiant Stadium riding a two-game win streak and with three consecutive victories against the Cougars. Notre Dame is a 3.5-point favorite, according to Vegas Insider. Here are the players to watch.

Notre Dame offense: RB Logan Diggs

Sophomore running back Logan Diggs carries the ball against North Carolina on Sept. 24. (© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

What a difference a week can make. Diggs had been an afterthought for the first three games, with just 11 carries for 16 yards. Fellow running backs Chris Tyree and Audric Estimé carried the bulk of the workload as Diggs worked back from a spring shoulder injury and did not see action against California with an illness. But finally, Diggs emerged in Notre Dame’s last matchup with North Carolina. The 6-foot, 214-pound sophomore finished with a season-high 13 touches (10 rushes, three receptions) for 115 yards (50 rushing, 65 receiving). Diggs also caught a 29-yard touchdown for his first score of the season. This week presents a favorable opponent for Diggs and the Irish running backs. BYU enters the game with the 93rd-ranke rushing defense nationally, allowing 162.6 yards per game. In their only loss, the Cougars gave up a season-high 212 rushing yards against Oregon. With Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees having an extra week to prepare, it sets up an ideal scenario for Diggs to once again be more involved in the game plan. Look for Diggs to be a part of the receiving game. He is just one of four players with a touchdown catch this season.

BYU defense: LB Max Tooley

Junior Max Tooley has two interceptions in four games this season. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Momentum will meet a challenging task. Despite a thrown shoe headlining his performance, Tooley is coming off a career game against Utah State. The 6-2, 215-pound junior linebacker registered a career-best 2.0 tackles for loss and his second interception for a touchdown of the season. Tooley leads the team with 15 unassisted tackles and is second with 29 total tackles in four games. As one of the defensive leaders, Tooley will try to slow down a Notre Dame offense coming off a historic performance against the Tar Heels. The Irish had 35 first downs, the most since they achieved a school-record 36 against Army in 1974. ND’s quarterback, Drew Pyne, also had a career-best 289 passing yards and three touchdowns. Tooley should see plenty of Diggs, Estimé, Tyree and tight end Michael Mayer. That quartet has accounted for 10 of Notre Dame’s 13 touchdowns.

BYU offense: RB Christopher Brooks

Senior RB Chris Brooks has found his stride during his first season with BYU. (© Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports)

Don't look past the BYU backfield. While quarterback Jaren Hall and his pass catchers get lots of attention, Brooks is perhaps the most underrated piece of the Cougars' offense. The 6-1, 230-pound senior is in his first season with BYU after transferring from California, where he was the team’s leading rusher in two of the past three seasons. Brooks leads the team this season with 294 rushing yards on 49 carries (6.0 yards per carry) and a touchdown in four of five games. Brooks is also tied for a team-best seven receptions among running backs, good for 46 yards and 6.6 yards per catch. The Irish will be without starting linebacker JD Bertrand in the first half due to a targeting ejection in the fourth quarter against North Carolina. Notre Dame’s rushing defense is middle-of-the-pack, ranking 69th and giving up 142.2 yards per game.

Notre Dame defense: CB Benjamin Morrison

Freshman Benjamin Morrison has played in every game this season. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)