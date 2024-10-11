Place Your Bets: Prop bets, predictions for Notre Dame vs. Stanford

Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of a home game for No. 11 Notre Dame (4-1) vs. Stanford (2-3) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT on NBC.

• More carries: ND QB Riley Leonard or ND RB Jeremiyah Love

• Over/Under 1.5 touchdown passes for Riley Leonard

• Who will lead Notre Dame in tackles?

• Over/Under 3.5 receptions for ND WR Beaux Collins

• Over/Under 4.5 carries for Stanford RB Sedrick Irvin

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

