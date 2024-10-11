Place Your Bets: Prop bets, predictions for Notre Dame vs. Stanford

in other news
Place Your Bets voting: Notre Dame football vs. Stanford
Chat Transcript: Does Notre Dame have ample quantity, quality on its lines?
Also dishing on Riley Leonard's future (near and distant), toughest remaining foes, and post bye-week omens.
Podcast: Bob Morton on Notre Dame's offensive line priorities
Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Bob Morton joins Inside ND Sports podcast
A collection of the greatest hits from Notre Dame interviews, Stanford week
Aamil Wagner's weight-gain journey, Howard Cross III's health, Jordan Clark's kerfuffle, Jeremiyah Love's touches, more.
Data Dump: Advanced stats on Notre Dame's offense from Pro Football Focus
Diving deep on what Pro Football Focus has charted of Notre Dame's offense through five game
Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of a home game for No. 11 Notre Dame (4-1) vs. Stanford (2-3) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT on NBC.
• More carries: ND QB Riley Leonard or ND RB Jeremiyah Love
• Over/Under 1.5 touchdown passes for Riley Leonard
• Who will lead Notre Dame in tackles?
• Over/Under 3.5 receptions for ND WR Beaux Collins
• Over/Under 4.5 carries for Stanford RB Sedrick Irvin
