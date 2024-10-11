Place Your Bets: Prop bets, predictions for Notre Dame vs. Stanford

Advertisement

in other news

Place Your Bets voting: Notre Dame football vs. Stanford

Place Your Bets voting: Notre Dame football vs. Stanford

Compete with subscribers on The Insider Lounge for free subscription months

Premium contentForums content
 • Tyler James
Chat Transcript: Does Notre Dame have ample quantity, quality on its lines?

Chat Transcript: Does Notre Dame have ample quantity, quality on its lines?

Also dishing on Riley Leonard's future (near and distant), toughest remaining foes, and post bye-week omens.

 • Eric Hansen
Podcast: Bob Morton on Notre Dame's offensive line priorities

Podcast: Bob Morton on Notre Dame's offensive line priorities

Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Bob Morton joins Inside ND Sports podcast

 • Inside ND Sports
A collection of the greatest hits from Notre Dame interviews, Stanford week

A collection of the greatest hits from Notre Dame interviews, Stanford week

Aamil Wagner's weight-gain journey, Howard Cross III's health, Jordan Clark's kerfuffle, Jeremiyah Love's touches, more.

Forums content
 • Eric Hansen
Data Dump: Advanced stats on Notre Dame's offense from Pro Football Focus

Data Dump: Advanced stats on Notre Dame's offense from Pro Football Focus

Diving deep on what Pro Football Focus has charted of Notre Dame's offense through five game

Premium content
 • Tyler James

in other news

Place Your Bets voting: Notre Dame football vs. Stanford

Place Your Bets voting: Notre Dame football vs. Stanford

Compete with subscribers on The Insider Lounge for free subscription months

Premium contentForums content
 • Tyler James
Chat Transcript: Does Notre Dame have ample quantity, quality on its lines?

Chat Transcript: Does Notre Dame have ample quantity, quality on its lines?

Also dishing on Riley Leonard's future (near and distant), toughest remaining foes, and post bye-week omens.

 • Eric Hansen
Podcast: Bob Morton on Notre Dame's offensive line priorities

Podcast: Bob Morton on Notre Dame's offensive line priorities

Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Bob Morton joins Inside ND Sports podcast

 • Inside ND Sports
Published Oct 11, 2024
Place Your Bets: Prop bets, predictions for Notre Dame vs. Stanford
Default Avatar
Inside ND Sports
Staff
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of a home game for No. 11 Notre Dame (4-1) vs. Stanford (2-3) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT on NBC.

Inside ND Sports subscribers can submit their Place Your Bets votes on The Insider Lounge for a chance at a free year-long subscription. Voting for the Stanford game is open here.

• More carries: ND QB Riley Leonard or ND RB Jeremiyah Love

• Over/Under 1.5 touchdown passes for Riley Leonard

• Who will lead Notre Dame in tackles?

• Over/Under 3.5 receptions for ND WR Beaux Collins

• Over/Under 4.5 carries for Stanford RB Sedrick Irvin

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Junior Tuihalamaka (44) celebrates an interceptio

Notre Dame
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement