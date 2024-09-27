Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of a home game for No. 16 Notre Dame (3-1) vs. No. 15 Louisville (3-0) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT on Peacock.

Inside ND Sports subscribers can submit their Place Your Bets votes on The Insider Lounge for a chance at a free year-long subscription. Voting for the Louisville game is open here.

• Over/Under 13.5 offensive touches for ND RB Jeremiyah Love

• Will Notre Dame lose a turnover?

• Over/Under 160.5 passing yards for ND QB Riley Leonard

• Will Notre Dame force a turnover?

• Over/Under 58.0 completion percentage for Louisville QB Tyler Shough

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Junior Tuihalamaka (44) celebrates an interception